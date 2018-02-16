× Former ‘Survivor’ TV show winner accused of biting police officer after being revived with Narcon

WASHINGTON, Pa — A winner of the reality show Survivor is accused of biting a police officer after being revived from a state of unconsciousness with the opioid overdose antidote Narcan, according to a report in USA Today.

Jenna Morasca, 37, who won a $1 million prize for winning Survivor: The Amazon in 2003 and later competed in a second season of Survivor and one season of The Amazing Race, is accused of biting the officer on the forearm while inside an ambulance.

Police reportedly found her near a McDonald’s about 30 miles south of Pittsburgh. She was unconscious in her parked car, according to a police report.

South Strabane Township police say they’re investigating the incident as a case of driving under the influence.