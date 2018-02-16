× Former York Suburban superintendent recommended for program that avoids criminal conviction

YORK — Michele Merkle, the former York Suburban School District Superintendent accused of vandalizing a co-worker’s vehicles, is being recommended for a diversionary court program that would allow her to avoid a criminal conviction by the York County District Attorney’s Office, according to a York Daily Record report.

Merkle, 55, of Spring Garden Township, is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27 for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition hearing, the report says. She will have to pay $3,362 in restitution and submit a letter of apology.

“Based on the nature of Merkle’s charges, our recommendation of admittance into the ARD Program is an appropriate resolution in this matter,” York County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Kyle King told YDR.

Merkle was charged with two counts of criminal mischief after surveillance video captured her vandalizing the vehicles of assistant superintendent Patricia Maloney on Sept. 11, 2017. Maloney discovered a screw in one of the tires of her 2014 Jeep Cherokee and scratches on her 2014 Volvo S60.

Merkle resigned from York Suburban on Sept. 30, 2017. She had worked for the school district since 1990, becoming its superintendent in 2014.