× Lancaster County man accused of threatening Good Samaritan who helped carry his bags

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Mount Joy man is facing charges after police say he got into an altercation with a woman he was giving a ride home, according to West Hempfield Township police.

John Christian Lewis Sr., 74, of the 4500 block of Miller Drive, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection to the incident, which happened Sunday evening.

According to police, the victim told police she met Lewis at a Columbia CVS Pharmacy, where he offered to give her a ride home after she had assisted him with carrying his shopping bags from the store to his vehicle. The victim agreed and entered the vehicle, police say.

After traveling a few miles from the store, the victim told police, Lewis allegedly became agitated after she told him she did not want to stop at his house before he took her to her home. Lewis allegedly told the victim that he would only take her to her home if she first went to his house to help him carry his bags inside.

Lewis then allegedly pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at her, the victim told police. The victim used pepper spray to subdue Lewis, who stopped the vehicle. The victim then exited, police say.

A witness who was jogging in the area stopped with the victim, and police were summoned. The witness and the victim told police Lewis left the area in his vehicle, which was orange.

Police were able to identify the vehicle as a 2005 orange Cobalt coupe, owned by Lewis. Officers found Lewis at his home and took him into custody, police say. They learned he did not have a license to carry a firearm, police say.

Lewis was arraigned on the charges and transported to Lancaster County Prison. He was freed after posting bail Monday morning, police say.