Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years for sexually abusing juvenile girl

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man was sentenced to a 4- to 10-year prison term for sexually abusing a girl on 2016, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Cristian C. Astacio pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts related to the abuse, which occurred in August 2016 in a Lancaster home. The victim was 13 years old when the abuse happened.

In exchange, Astacio was sentenced to the 4-to-10-year prison term by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely. As part of his plea agreement and sentence, Astacio must register his whereabouts with police, in accordance with Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.