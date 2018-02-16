Lancaster police searching for robbery suspect

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Lancaster US Gas Mart store Wednesday night on the 400 block of N. Lime Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at 9:27 p.m. and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at an employee, struck the employee, and demanded cash. When the employee complied, the suspect left the store and fled on foot on E. Lemon Street in the direction of a nearby cemetery.

Police K9 Officer Zoltan and his handler attempted to track the suspect through the cemetery, but the track was lost, police say.

The suspect was described as an unknown white or Hispanic male, approximately 20-25 years old, standing approximately 5’10” in height and 165 lbs in weight. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was wearing a black bandana over his face and carrying a burgundy backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident of the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Eric McCrady at 717-735-3359 mccradye@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.