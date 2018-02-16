× League championship night on high school hardwood

High school basketball league champions have been crowned and several of them are enjoying back to back celebrations. In the York-Adams, Northeastern’s boys outlasted a tough Central York squad to repeat 65-62. Senior Antonio Rizzuto hit a half-court shot right before the halftime buzzer to tie the game at 30. The Bobcats utilized the quickness of senior guard Fred Mulbah in the 2nd half to hold off the Panthers in the end.

In the Mid-Penn Conference, State College completes their quest for back to back boys titles. The Little Lions outscore a talented squad from Milton Hershey 90-84. In the girls championship, Harrisburg nips Lower Dauphin 39-37.

Lancaster Catholic's girls stay unbeaten on the season with an impressive victory against Lebanon Catholic 59-49. The Beavers led the game at the break but the Crusaders took over in the final two quarters to secure their 13th league crown.