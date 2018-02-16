Leagues crown final pair of champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wrapping up league championship week, the final pair of champions raised the trophies.

In the Lanc-Leb, the boys title game pitted the defending champs from Lancaster Catholic against the newcomers Lampeter-Strasburg, making their first appearance in the final. Led by senior Isaac Beers with a game-high 22 points, the Pioneers won their first ever league title, 50-40.

Over in the York-Adams, the girls final featured the Division 1 co-champs, Central York and Dallastown. The Panthers make it back-to-back league titles with a 40-19 victory.