Lititz Fire and Ice Festival kicks off Friday night

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- This weekend is the 13th annual Fire and Ice Festival in Lititz, Lancaster County.

The festivities start with a block party on Friday night in the square from 5-9 pm. Guests can check out the ice sculptures being crafted and visit many of the shops, dining spots, and vendors.

At this years event, there will be at least 50 different ice sculptures around the square. Organizers say the event draws in about 40,000 people over the entire weekend.

On Saturday, the annual Chili cook-off will take place at Warwick High School.

For more information, visit lititzfireandice.com.