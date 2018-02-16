Mike Eruzione: 1980 Olympic Hockey hero visits Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINGLESTOWN, Dauphin County -- The "Miracle on Ice" was arguably the greatest upset in sports history. Americans will never forget the game, and those who played in it.

One of the biggest stars to come out of the Lake Placid Olympics was USA Hockey Captain Mike Eruzione. Rizzo, as he was called, scored the game-winning goal against the vaunted Red Army Team of the power house Soviet Union.

Eruzione made an appearance in the Harrisburg area recently where he talked about not only his gold medal winning team, but the current Olympic team as well, and his thoughts on Hershey's Chris Bourque. Mike also was asked about if he thought his goal is the greatest goal in hockey history.

Check out the video above and see his answers.