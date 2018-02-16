× Owner of broken down vehicle charged after police find unlicensed AR-15 behind front seat

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP — The owner of a broken down vehicle is facing a firearms charge after police who were checking on him discovered a loaded AR-15 rifle lying behind the front seat.

Paul D. Nicholas III, 46, was charged with Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License after an East Pennsboro Township Police officer discovered he did not have a license to carry concealed firearms issued to him.

The incident occurred at 3:51 a.m. on Feb. 3 on the 200 block of N. Enola Road. Nicholas’ vehicle was found in the parking lot of Nathan’s Cafe, police say. Nicholas was inside the vehicle when the officer arrived.