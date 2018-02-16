× Police seek Harrisburg man accused of stealing from Dover Township hardware store

DOVER TOWNSHIP — Northern York County Regional Police are searching for a Harrisburg man suspected of stealing a pair of $200 drills from a Dover Township hardware store.

Police say Brandon Matthew Figueroa, 30, of Samoset Drive in Harrisburg, entered the Ace Hardware store on the 4000 block of Carlisle Road, took two DeWalt brand drills, valued at $199.99 each, from a display and exited from the rear of the store without paying for them. He allegedly placed the items in the rear passenger seat of a black GMC Acadia, police say.

A store employee followed him from the store to the vehicle and attempted to stop him from leaving, according to police. After a struggle, the employee was able to gain control of the drills. Figueroa and a female drive then fled in the vehicle, traveling north on Carlisle Road.

Figueroa is accused of committing similar thefts from hardware stores in York and Cumberland counties, police say.

A warrant was issued for Figueroa’s arrest, charging him with robbery, retail theft, and receiving stolen property.

Figueroa is still at large, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department through the tipline at 717.467.TELL(8355) or at tips@nycprd.org.