Red Lion man accused of having sex with 13-year-old girl

RED LION — A 21-year-old Red Lion man is facing statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors charges after having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl he met at a park in 2017, according to State Police.

Shane Michael Heikes was charged after a police investigation that began when were alerted by York County Child Advocacy Services on Jan. 11, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that Heikes had sex with her in November 2017 at a residence on S. Charles Street in Red Lion.

In an interview with police on Feb. 1, Heikes told police he met the girl in the summer of 2017 while in a park in Red Lion. He allegedly admitted he knew the girl’s age, and that she knew his. Heikes told police that he and the girl had developed feelings for one another and routinely said “I love you” to each other, according to the criminal complaint.

But after the alleged sexual encounter in November, Heikes allegedly told the victim “I don’t think we should do this again,” because the victim was too young for him, according to the criminal complaint. Heikes allegedly told police he had made a mistake and admitted to the sexual encounter.