× Shrewsbury man charged with carrying airgun on school property in incident earlier this month

SHREWSBURY — An 18-year-old Shrewsbury man is charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property after police say he was seen carrying an air rifle behind Shrewsbury Elementary School on Feb. 5.

The school was placed on lockdown during the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Jack Frobenius was charged by Southern Regional Police after the school employees spotted him walking on school property behind the elementary school building shortly after 2 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. Forbenius allegedly fled when he was seen, and the school called police.

While the school was placed on lockdown, police responded and contained Frobenius to a wooded area behind the school. Officers located him within the hour and took him into custody.

Frobenius allegedly put the gun on the ground in the woods while police were searching for him. He later told police where to find the gun, which was located. It was identified as a Gamo Viper Express 5.5 .22-caliber air rifle.

Police took Frobenius to the Southern Regional Police Station, where he later told police he was on school property hunting squirrels and rabbits. The Pennsylvania Game Commission also cited Frobenius for hunting violations, according to the criminal complaint.