Spring Grove man accused of stabbing woman to death in December will avoid death penalty

YORK — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a Spring Grove man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old woman to death in December 2017.

Raymond William Heck Sr., 59, was formally arraigned Friday at York County Courthouse. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and burglary. He is accused of stabbing Samantha Stein to death on Dec. 16, 2017 in her home on North Main Street in Spring Grove.

Heck allegedly admitted to police that he broke into Stein’s home to steal property, but Stein woke up and in a struggle, Heck stabbed her to death with the knife. He then left the house around 2:10 a.m.

Court documents suggested Heck befriended Stein over the last year in the hopes of something more than a platonic friendship, but Stein had begun withdrawing from him.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty after consulting with police and the victim’s family.

Heck’s next scheduled court appearance is a pre-trail conference on April 17.