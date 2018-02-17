Crews working to reach teen boy trapped in cave in Lancaster County

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– Emergency rescue crews are on the scene of what’s being called a ‘technical rescue’ in Martic Township, Lancaster County.

FOX43 is told a 15-year old boy is trapped inside a cave, known as the Pequea Wind Caves. Emergency workers were summoned to the 500-block of Bridge Valley Road around 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses at the scene tell us the teen is part of a Boy Scout troop that was touring the area at the time when he got stuck in a crevice.

Firefighters, rescue and collapse teams are at the scene working to free the boy and bring him out to safety.

FOX43 will bring you more information as it becomes available.