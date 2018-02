× Fire at Lancaster county high school causes $150,000 in damage

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Crews responded to Elizabethtown High School on Friday night for a fire in the kitchen area.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m.

According to State Police Fire Marshal, the fire started in the dish washing room of the kitchen and was contained to one room.

The fire caused approximately $150,000 in damage.

The cause is undetermined.