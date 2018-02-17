× Hotel employee helps save 3-year-old who fell in a hotel pool

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — One hotel employee in York County is recognized by Springettsbury Township police after he performed CPR on a 3-year-old who fell into a pool.

Police responded to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Concord Road just before 9 p.m. on Friday for an ambulance call, involving a 3-year-old girl who fell into the pool.

The girl was playing with her siblings when she fell into the pool. She was unresponsive when she was rescued.

The adult with the children yelled for help, and employee Arwin Burgos came over and began to perform CPR on the young girl, and she regained her consciousness.

The child was alert when emergency personnel arrived.

Police say she is expected to make a full recovery.