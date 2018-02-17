Local children attend read-in featuring African American authors & illustrators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa.-- More than 200-people gathered at Steelton-Highspire Elementary School on Saturday for the 20th Annual African-American Read In.

The event promotes and celebrates books by African-American authors and illustrators. Several guest readers attended the event, including authors Sasha Alston and Floyd Stokes.

Alston's book, "Sasha Savvy Loves to Code" helps promote an interest in science and technology. She is currently a student at Pace University.

Stokes, the founder of The American Literacy Corp, has written more than 20 children's books. Organizers say it's all about inspiring learning, literacy, and a love for reading.

"Students relate better to things when they see themselves in the content. We want to make sure that the students of color here that vary from the African diaspora so they can read and have literature that matches their life experiences," said Dr. Anize Appnel, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Children who attended the read-in received free backpacks filled with books and school supplies. The event was sponsored by the AKA Foundation of Central Pennsylvania and the Harrisburg Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.