Snow expected late Saturday afternoon and through the evening

The cold is back in place, and snow returns to the forecast on Saturday. It’s a cold start with a few clouds and temperatures in the 20s for most. Clouds thicken fast through the morning as the next system approaches the region.

The first half of the day is dry, but that changes during the afternoon. Around 2 P.M. snow starts to spread across the region. There could be some initial mixing for some with rain or sleet, but it should become a heavy, wet snow fast. The best chance for this is the southern half of the region, especially for those closest to the Mason-Dixon Line. A steady snow falls throughout the entire region from 5 P.M to 10 P.M. From about 10 P.M. to 1 A.M., it quickly tapers to snow showers and ends from west to east. Accumulations across the area range from 2 to 5 inches. Expect the higher amounts in locations that see less mixing. More mixing means the lower end totals are likely for you. Some locally higher amounts at higher elevation locations aren’t out of the question, but should be few and far between.

The roads will be slushy and slippery for any Saturday evening plans. Should you still venture out, be ready to allow extra time to travel safely through the hazardous conditions. Stay with the FOX43 Weather Smart team for the latest information and updates throughout the day as they become available!