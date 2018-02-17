× Suspicious death investigation in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg police were called to the rail tracks underneath the State Street Bridge around 8:30 on Saturday morning, for a report of a deceased person lying between two sets of train tracks.

Police say a Norfolk Southern crew initially called in that they saw the deceased male as their train passed by.

At this time, investigators say it is undetermined why the male was on railroad property.

The identity of the deceased is begin withheld pending next of kin notification.

Harrisburg Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-6516 or submit a tip through Crime Watch.