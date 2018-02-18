Cool start, Spring preview with showers this week

A FEW MONDAY SHOWERS: We get a few degrees warmer Monday with highs in the upper-40s. A few showers are likely in the afternoon, especially north of the PA Turnpike. Plenty of clouds hang around as southerly winds bring warmer air for midweek.

HERE COMES SPRING: Highs hit the 70-degree mark with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Temperatures do it again Wednesday with highs in the low-70s and a few afternoon showers. Skies stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop overnight into Thursday morning with a few showers, with the highest temperatures being early in the morning in the upper-50s and low-60s. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper-40s with mostly cloudy skies.

BACK TO NORMAL WITH RAIN: Highs stay in the mid-40s for Friday with more light rain chances. Skies become cloudy with cold air getting stuck in place for the day. We’re back up into the mid-50s and low-60s by next weekend with more rain chances.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long