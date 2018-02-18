Cool start, Spring preview with showers this week

Posted 3:22 PM, February 18, 2018, by

A few showers likely Monday afternoon.

A FEW MONDAY SHOWERS: We get a few degrees warmer Monday with highs in the upper-40s. A few showers are likely in the afternoon, especially north of the PA Turnpike. Plenty of clouds hang around as southerly winds bring warmer air for midweek.

We make it to the 70s this week!

HERE COMES SPRING: Highs hit the 70-degree mark with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday. Temperatures do it again Wednesday with highs in the low-70s and a few afternoon showers. Skies stay mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop overnight into Thursday morning with a few showers, with the highest temperatures being early in the morning in the upper-50s and low-60s. Afternoon temperatures are in the upper-40s with mostly cloudy skies.

BACK TO NORMAL WITH RAIN: Highs stay in the mid-40s for Friday with more light rain chances. Skies become cloudy with cold air getting stuck in place for the day. We’re back up into the mid-50s and low-60s by next weekend with more rain chances.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long