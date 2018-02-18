Fundraiser helps family of Samantha Stein, killed in her home in December

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING GROVE, York County, Pa.-- Community members gathered on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Spring Grove, York County to raise money for the family of a woman who was stabbed to death inside her home.

Police say 24-year old Samantha Stein was murdered by her neighbor, 59-year old Raymond Heck, Sr. on December 16, 2017.

Court documents reveal Heck admitted to breaking into Stein's home to steal property. Officers say Stein woke up, and during a struggle, Heck stabbed her to death with a knife.

As part of the fundraiser, 30 vendors donated 10-percent of their sales to help Stein's fiance and children.

"It's my way of giving back, it's something that I would never want to go through, and it is a way of helping out where I know that I can. It's my way of giving a piece back," said Ryan Forte, a LulaRoe vendor.

On Friday, prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Heck after consulting with police and Stein's family.

He is facing several charges including First-Degree Murder, Theft and Burglary.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April.