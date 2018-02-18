Fundraiser helps family of Samantha Stein, killed in her home in December

SPRING GROVE, York County, Pa.--  Community members gathered on Saturday at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Spring Grove, York County to raise money for the family of a woman who was stabbed to death inside her home.

Samantha Stein was killed inside her home in Spring Grove on Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Police say 24-year old Samantha Stein was murdered by her neighbor, 59-year old Raymond Heck, Sr. on December 16, 2017.

Court documents reveal Heck admitted to breaking into Stein's home to steal property. Officers say Stein woke up, and during a struggle, Heck stabbed her to death with a knife.

As part of the fundraiser, 30 vendors donated 10-percent of their sales to help Stein's fiance and children.

"It's my way of giving back, it's something that I would never want to go through, and it is a way of helping out where I know that I can. It's my way of giving a piece back," said Ryan Forte, a LulaRoe vendor.

Murder suspect Raymond Heck, Sr.

On Friday, prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Heck after consulting with police and Stein's family.

He is facing several charges including First-Degree Murder, Theft and Burglary.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April.

