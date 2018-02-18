× Man arrested for assaulting GIANT employee in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, P.a. — A man is expected to face several charges, after police say he assaulted a grocery store employee Sunday.

Springettsbury Township police say it happened at 9:27 a.m. at the GIANT Food Store located 2415 E. Market Street. Officers say the male suspect approached the GIANT employee in the cash register area and grabbed her from behind and attempted to kiss her. The employee struggled to get away, but was pulled and held down by the suspect.

Several customers and other employees ran over and pulled the suspect off the victim. They held him until police arrived. The suspect also struggled with officers during the arrest. They believe he was under the influence of an illegal substance and is now undergoing a mental evaluation. Springettsbury Township police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Police thank those in the store who came and intervened in the situation.