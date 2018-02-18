Motorama takes over the Farm Show Complex this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The nation's largest all indoor motorsports event took over the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg this weekend.

Motorama opened its doors to all racers and motor sports fanatics Saturday and Sunday. Racers of all ages got to take part, including nine-year-old Elijah DeArment. He says his favorite part is racing against a lot of people and going from the back of the line to the front.

For those who may not have been at the wheel, it was just as much fun to watch and check out the exhibits. Many in attendance say they love seeing people's different tastes when it comes to the sports, and getting to check out most people's hard-work.

Motorama has been running for 40 years. Event officials say something new this year: all electric motorcycle races.