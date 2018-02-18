× Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Interstate 83 crash

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– A Harrisburg man was killed in a motorcycle crash in York County on Friday evening. It happened on Interstate 83 at mile-marker 23 in Manchester Township, around 5:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say 25-year old Dylan Barton was driving a Honda CBR, in the right lane, heading north on I-83. The driver of a GMC Sierra was also traveling the in the right lane, in front of Barton.

Troopers say Barton tried to pass the Sierra, but struck the side of the SUV, then hit the rear of a pick up that was traveling in the left lane. Barton was thrown from his motorcycle, hitting the concrete barrier and landing in the left lane of travel.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.