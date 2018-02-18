× One man dead in Franklin County crash

PETERS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — A Mercersburg man is dead after a crash where a vehicle plowed into a house.

The crash happened on Saturday in the 15,000 block of Buchanan Trail West around 4:47 p.m. in Peters Township.

According to State Police, a GMC driven by Michael Kaiser, 47, of Mercersburg, was travelling westbound on Charlestown Road when his vehicle left the roadway.

The GMC struck a fence, a residence on Buchanan Trail West, and a tree.

Kaiser was pronounced dead at the scene.