One man dead in Franklin County crash
PETERS TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — A Mercersburg man is dead after a crash where a vehicle plowed into a house.
The crash happened on Saturday in the 15,000 block of Buchanan Trail West around 4:47 p.m. in Peters Township.
According to State Police, a GMC driven by Michael Kaiser, 47, of Mercersburg, was travelling westbound on Charlestown Road when his vehicle left the roadway.
The GMC struck a fence, a residence on Buchanan Trail West, and a tree.
Kaiser was pronounced dead at the scene.