Penn State’s THON raises more than $10-Million to fight childhood cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Centre County, Pa.– After 46-hours on their feet, students at Penn State University are relaxing tonight!

More than 700-students filled the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend for THON. The annual dance marathon requires dancers to remain on their feet, with no sitting or sleeping.

The total for THON 2018, Discovering Tomorrow's Wonder is… $10,151,663.93 pic.twitter.com/okVpEwEnLW — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 18, 2018

THON wrapped up Sunday evening, raising a whopping $10,151,663.93. That money will be used to help children who are battling cancer and their families.

THON is a student-run philanthropy. Its mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for research, in pursuit of a cure for cancer.