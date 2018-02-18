Two people displaced after fire in Warrington Township

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two people are displaced after a fire at a Warrington Township home on  Tuesday night.

Deputy Chief of the Wellsville Fire Company Jacob Albert says crews responded to the 500 block of Salisbury Drive for reports of a  fire just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Nobody was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

The Red Cross is assisting two people who were displaced.

 