A bit milder with some showers Monday, then record warmth possible through midweek

SHOWERS MONDAY, THEN POSSIBLE RECORD HIGHS: A warm front lifts north Monday, and brings the chance for showers across the region. Clouds filter in fast through daybreak, with temperatures rising into the middle 30s. There’s a few showers around mid-morning, so grab the umbrella if you’re heading out the door. There’s a better chance for showers during the afternoon, especially for the northern half of the region. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s. Conditions dry out through the night, and the clouds partially clear. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 40s. We’ll be near record high temperatures Tuesday, and potentially tying a new record! Readings jumps fast under partly cloudy skies. Expect warm afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Many are back into the 70s on Wednesday. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s once again, potentially setting a new record. The next cold front approaches, and could bring some late day showers. Showers last through the evening hours and into the overnight period.

COOLER, STILL DAMP: Temperatures cool down Thursday once the cold front passes through, so temperatures could fall through the morning and into the afternoon after starting mild. It all depends on the exact timing of the front. The system stalls nearby, so showers are still expected Thursday, even perhaps some showers into Friday. Afternoon temperatures both days are back into the 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit milder again, with more rain chances. There’s the chance for a few showers on Saturday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s depending on showers chances are coverage. Sunday still looks mild, but there’s a much better chance for rain. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s.

Have a great Monday!