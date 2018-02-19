× Chris Tillman, Orioles agree to one-year deal, reports say

SARASOTA, Fla. — Back in Baltimore.

Free-agent Chris Tillman has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Orioles, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Monday morning.

Tillman, 29, is guaranteed $3 million for the 2018 season and can make an additional $7 million in bonuses, according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

The acquisition comes four days after Baltimore added 31-year-old starting pitcher Andrew Cashner.

Tillman hopes to rebound from last year’s unimpressive season which was delayed due to a shoulder injury. In 24 appearances (19 starts), he posted a 1-7 record with a 7.84 ERA. Though, the organization has seen strong numbers from their former Opening Day starter — winning 16 games in both 2013 and 2016.

The right-hander has spent his entire major-league career in Baltimore. In 2008, the Seattle Mariners sent him and four others — including center fielder Adam Jones — to the Orioles for southpaw Erik Bedard.

Tillman joins Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy and newly-signed Cashner in the starting rotation.