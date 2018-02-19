× Donegal grad Chris Heisey signs minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins

LANCASTER COUNTY — Chris Heisey, the Donegal grad and Major League Baseball veteran, has signed a minor-league contract with the Minnesota Twins and was invited to join them for spring training, according to StarTribune.com.

Heisey spent the last two seasons with the Washington Nationals. He batted .162 in 74 at-bats last year, while battling an arm injury that limited him to 38 games. In 2016, he had a .216 average with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in 83 games.

In his eight-year Major League career, Heisey has a .238 batting average, a .296 on-base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage. He has 62 home runs and 178 RBIs.

Heisey broke into the majors with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010. He spent five seasons there before a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He’ll be reunited with Dusty Baker in Minnesota; Baker managed Heisey in Washington before being let go at the end of last season.