Eagles’ Doug Pederson will interview Duce Staley, Mike Groh for vacant offensive coordinator job today

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is expected to interview a pair of his assistants, Duce Staley and Mike Groh, for the vacant offensive coordinator job Monday, according to ESPN.com.

The position has been open since Lebanon High grad Frank Reich left the Eagles to take the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.

Staley, a former standout as a player in Philadelphia, has served on the Eagles’ coaching staff since 2011. The 42-year-old is a respected voice in the Eagles’ locker room and served as the team’s running backs coach under Pederson, where he was responsible for establishing the rotation of rushers that this year featured LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi and CoreyClement.

Groh joined the Eagles staff before this past season, serving as wide receivers coach. He is credited with the resurgence of former first-round draft pick Nelson Agholor, who had a career year last season after struggling with drops the year before.

There are no immediate plans to interview anyone else for the offensive coordinator post outside of Groh and Staley at this time, ESPN says. Pederson, who will almost certainly continue to call the plays for the Eagles next season, reportedly feels comfortable with both candidates.