East Juniata High School student arrested for issuing threat

LEWISTOWN — A 17-year-old student at East Juniata High School was charged Monday after allegedly threatening violence at the school last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The student allegedly told some other students not to come to school last Thursday, inferring that some sort of violence was going to occur.

The student was transported to a Centre County juvenile detention center after being charged, police say.