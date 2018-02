LOS ANGELES — Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game garnered plenty of attention.

The singer was trolled on Twitter but spoke with TMZ about it Monday.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” Fergie said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”