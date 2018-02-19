Fergie gets trolled on social media after rendition of National Anthem

Posted 7:00 AM, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:14AM, February 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES– Fergie is back in the headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

The singer was chosen to perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and her rendition set social media aflame.

Roseanne Barr, who has a famous National Anthem rendition of her own, had this to say about Fergie:

Here is Roseanne’s rendition. You can be the judge:

Others compared Fergie’s National Anthem Carl Lewis’ performance before an NBA Finals game in 1993.

Bob Saget had an idea about where Fergie’s rendition could have originated:

Despite the NBA All-Star game being competitive for one of the first times in years, Fergie clearly stole the show:

