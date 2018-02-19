Fergie gets trolled on social media after rendition of National Anthem

LOS ANGELES– Fergie is back in the headlines, but for the wrong reasons.
The singer was chosen to perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and her rendition set social media aflame.
Roseanne Barr, who has a famous National Anthem rendition of her own, had this to say about Fergie:
Here is Roseanne’s rendition. You can be the judge:
Others compared Fergie’s National Anthem Carl Lewis’ performance before an NBA Finals game in 1993.
Bob Saget had an idea about where Fergie’s rendition could have originated:
Despite the NBA All-Star game being competitive for one of the first times in years, Fergie clearly stole the show: