Fergie gets trolled on social media after rendition of National Anthem

LOS ANGELES– Fergie is back in the headlines, but for the wrong reasons.

The singer was chosen to perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and her rendition set social media aflame.

Roseanne Barr, who has a famous National Anthem rendition of her own, had this to say about Fergie:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Here is Roseanne’s rendition. You can be the judge:

Others compared Fergie’s National Anthem Carl Lewis’ performance before an NBA Finals game in 1993.

Even Carl Lewis thinks Fergie's anthem was trash. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 19, 2018

Bob Saget had an idea about where Fergie’s rendition could have originated:

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Despite the NBA All-Star game being competitive for one of the first times in years, Fergie clearly stole the show: