Florida man arrested for allegedly turning his apartment into indoor shooting range

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested Sunday after allegedly trying to turn his Cape Coral apartment into an indoor shooting range, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Ivan Bakh, 61, was charged with his neighbors called police to report that they were awakened by a loud bang and found a large hole in the headboard of their beds, just over their heads.

A second hole was discovered in the dresser mirror at the foot of the victims’ bed, police say. Further investigation from the victims uncovered another hole in the adjacent living room (on the other side of the wall from the dresser mirror) and a fourth hole in the living room’s far wall.

After police were summoned, they made contact with Bakh, the victims’ next-door neighbor, according to the police report. An investigation of his apartment revealed a large hole through the wall between his apartment and the victims’ next door. Several books were found, taped together and propped on a shelf. One had a target drawn on the cover in red marker, police say. The books appeared to be perforated by several rounds, according to police.

A 9 mm shell casing was located in the hallway between the bathroom and the bedroom of Bakh’s residence, police say. Also located inside the home was a safe containing a 9 mm Glock. The rounds located inside the magazine of the Glock handgun were a match to the 9mm spent casing located on the ground inside the residence, according to police.

Bakh was charged with shooting into a dwelling and reckless discharge of a firearm and transported to Lee County Jail, police say.