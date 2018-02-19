HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Here are tonight’s District 3 playoff matchups
The District 3 playoffs open tonight in boys and girls basketball.
On the boys’ side, there are first-round games in Class 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A.
In girls’ action, the Class 6A tournament gets underway.
Go here to see the brackets in each class.
Here’s tonight’s full schedule:
CLASS 6A GIRLS
No. 8 Wilson (14-8) vs. No. 9 Cedar Crest (15-8), 7 p.m. at Wilson
Winner faces No. 1 seed Manheim Township (18-5), which received a bye through the first round
No. 5 Dallastown (17-6) vs. No. 12 Conestoga Valley (11-11), 7 p.m. at Dallastown
Winner faces No. 4 seed Central Dauphin (14-5), which received a bye through the first round
No. 7 Governor Mifflin (17-8) vs. No. 10 Penn Manor (14-8), 7 p.m. at Gov. Mifflin
Winner faces No. 2 seed Elizabethtown (18-6), which received a bye through the first round
No. 6 Cedar Cliff (16-6) vs. No. 11 C.D. East (12-9), 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff
Winner faces No. 3 seed Central York, which received a bye through the first round
CLASS 5A BOYS
No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (22-2) vs. No. 16 Northern (11-11), 7 p.m. at L-S
No. 8 Lower Dauphin (17-5) vs. No. 9 Ephrata (18-6), 7 p.m. at Lower Dauphin
No. 4 Dover (19-4) vs. No. 13 Garden Spot (14-10), 7 p.m. at Dover
No. 5 Milton Hershey (19-3) vs. No. 12 Shippensburg (14-7), 7 p.m. at Milton Hershey
No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim (20-3) vs. No. 15 Donegal (12-10), 7 p.m. at G-A
No. 7 New Oxford (17-7) vs. No. 10 York (13-9), 7 p.m. at New Oxford
No. 3 Northeastern (21-2) vs. No. 14 Conrad Weiser (15-9), 7 p.m. at Northeastern
No. 6 Hershey (19-4) vs. No. 11 Exeter Township (15-9), 7 p.m. at Hershey
CLASS 4A BOYS
No. 8 Susquehanna Township (12-10) vs. No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (11-11), 7 p.m. at Susquehanna Twp.
Winner faces No. 1 seed Lancaster Catholic (22-2), which received a bye through the first round
No. 7 Northern Lebanon (15-7) vs. No. 10 Elco (12-10), 7 p.m. at Northern Lebanon
Winner faces No. 2 seed Berks Catholic (23-2), which received a bye through the first round
CLASS 3A BOYS
No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (16-7) vs. No. 5 York Catholic (15-8), 7 p.m. at Lancaster Mennonite
Winner faces No. 1 seed Kutztown (19-3), which received a bye through the quarterfinals
No. 3 Trinity (16-5) vs. No. 6 Camp Hill (11-11), 7 p.m. at Trinity
Winner faces No. 2 seed Steelton-Highspire (15-7), which received a bye through the quarterfinals
CLASS 1A BOYS
No. 8 Lancaster County Christian (12-11) vs. No. 9 Harrisburg Christian (11-7), 7 p.m. at LCC
Winner faces No. 1 seed Berks Christian (20-3), which received a bye through the first round
No. 7 Conestoga Christian (13-8) vs. No. 10 Mount Calvary Christian (12-10), 7 p.m. at Conestoga Christian
Winner faces No. 2 seed Lancaster Country Day (16-6), which received a bye through the first round