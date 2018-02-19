× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Here are tonight’s District 3 playoff matchups

The District 3 playoffs open tonight in boys and girls basketball.

On the boys’ side, there are first-round games in Class 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A.

In girls’ action, the Class 6A tournament gets underway.

Go here to see the brackets in each class.

Here’s tonight’s full schedule:

CLASS 6A GIRLS

No. 8 Wilson (14-8) vs. No. 9 Cedar Crest (15-8), 7 p.m. at Wilson

Winner faces No. 1 seed Manheim Township (18-5), which received a bye through the first round

No. 5 Dallastown (17-6) vs. No. 12 Conestoga Valley (11-11), 7 p.m. at Dallastown

Winner faces No. 4 seed Central Dauphin (14-5), which received a bye through the first round

No. 7 Governor Mifflin (17-8) vs. No. 10 Penn Manor (14-8), 7 p.m. at Gov. Mifflin

Winner faces No. 2 seed Elizabethtown (18-6), which received a bye through the first round

No. 6 Cedar Cliff (16-6) vs. No. 11 C.D. East (12-9), 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff

Winner faces No. 3 seed Central York, which received a bye through the first round

CLASS 5A BOYS

No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (22-2) vs. No. 16 Northern (11-11), 7 p.m. at L-S

No. 8 Lower Dauphin (17-5) vs. No. 9 Ephrata (18-6), 7 p.m. at Lower Dauphin

No. 4 Dover (19-4) vs. No. 13 Garden Spot (14-10), 7 p.m. at Dover

No. 5 Milton Hershey (19-3) vs. No. 12 Shippensburg (14-7), 7 p.m. at Milton Hershey

No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim (20-3) vs. No. 15 Donegal (12-10), 7 p.m. at G-A

No. 7 New Oxford (17-7) vs. No. 10 York (13-9), 7 p.m. at New Oxford

No. 3 Northeastern (21-2) vs. No. 14 Conrad Weiser (15-9), 7 p.m. at Northeastern

No. 6 Hershey (19-4) vs. No. 11 Exeter Township (15-9), 7 p.m. at Hershey

CLASS 4A BOYS

No. 8 Susquehanna Township (12-10) vs. No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (11-11), 7 p.m. at Susquehanna Twp.

Winner faces No. 1 seed Lancaster Catholic (22-2), which received a bye through the first round

No. 7 Northern Lebanon (15-7) vs. No. 10 Elco (12-10), 7 p.m. at Northern Lebanon

Winner faces No. 2 seed Berks Catholic (23-2), which received a bye through the first round

CLASS 3A BOYS

No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite (16-7) vs. No. 5 York Catholic (15-8), 7 p.m. at Lancaster Mennonite

Winner faces No. 1 seed Kutztown (19-3), which received a bye through the quarterfinals

No. 3 Trinity (16-5) vs. No. 6 Camp Hill (11-11), 7 p.m. at Trinity

Winner faces No. 2 seed Steelton-Highspire (15-7), which received a bye through the quarterfinals

CLASS 1A BOYS

No. 8 Lancaster County Christian (12-11) vs. No. 9 Harrisburg Christian (11-7), 7 p.m. at LCC

Winner faces No. 1 seed Berks Christian (20-3), which received a bye through the first round

No. 7 Conestoga Christian (13-8) vs. No. 10 Mount Calvary Christian (12-10), 7 p.m. at Conestoga Christian

Winner faces No. 2 seed Lancaster Country Day (16-6), which received a bye through the first round