× Major League Baseball announces new pace-of-play rule changes

Major League Baseball announced a list of changes intended to quicken the pace of play at its games Monday.

The changes do not include a pitch clock, one of the initiatives commissioner Rob Manfred proposed earlier this month.

“The Commissioner has decided to defer the implementation of a pitch timer and a between-batter timer in 2018 in order to provide players with an opportunity to speed up the game without the use of those timers,” the announcement posted on MLB.com reads.

The biggest change proposed by Major League Baseball is the limitation of visits to the pitching mound for players and coaches. The new rule limits teams to just six mound visits per nine innings — including those visits from teammates without the presence of a coach.

Under the old rules, teams were limited to one 30-second visit from a coach per pitcher per inning. There were no limitations on visits to the mound from a catcher or other position player without a manager or coach present. That is no longer the case under the new rule.

Go here to read the entire announcement.