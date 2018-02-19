Manheim Township police suspect in Walmart purse theft

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are seeking a man suspected of stealing a woman’s purse at Walmart last Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m. at the Walmart store on the 200 block of Fruitville Pike. Police say the man grabbed the purse from the victim’s shopping cart. The victim chased the suspect until he dropped the purse and fled from the store.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401.