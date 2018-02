× Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 SB closes one lane near Paxtonia, Linglestown exit

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Southbound has closed at least one lane.

The incident is near Exit 72 for Paxtonia and Linglestown near Mountain Road.

As of now, traffic is being held on Interstate 81, with delays beginning as far back as Route 39.

Traffic being held on I-81 SB at Mountain Rd due to accident activity – Delays begin at PA-39 @fox43 pic.twitter.com/ZXE8X759QM — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) February 19, 2018

At least one lane has reopened on SB I- 81 at Mountain Rd – Delays still stretching from PA 39 @fox43 @FOX43Traffic pic.twitter.com/4X35y8ZRww — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) February 19, 2018