Orioles sign Andrew Cashner to two-year deal

BALTIMORE– The wait for the Baltimore Orioles’ to add to their starting rotation is finally over.

The team has announced that it has come to terms with starting pitcher Andrew Cashner on a two-year contract.

Cashner, 31, will make $16 million over the life of the deal that reportedly has a vesting option for a third year worth $10 million.

He is expected to provide depth to a Baltimore pitching rotation that has been decimated by injury and poor performances over the past few seasons.

Over the course of the last three seasons, Cashner has made at least 27 starts and thrown at least 130 innings.

Last year, Cashner suited up for the Texas Rangers, and went 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA.

However, he totaled his lowest strikeout rate of his career, only punching out 4.6 batters per nine innings.

Some are not alarmed by that number, as Cashner still averaged 93 MPH on his fastball.