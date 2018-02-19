× Phillies sign reliever Fernando Abad

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies have continued to add arms to their bullpen mix.

This time, the team has struck a deal with lefty reliever Fernando Abad.

Abad, 32, spent the 2017 season with the Boston Red Sox, totaling a 3.30 ERA and 37 strikeouts in nearly 44 innings.

He adds to the Phillies’ mix of lefty relievers that only includes Adam Morgan and Hoby Milner.

According to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, Abad will make $2.5 million if he makes the Phillies out of Spring Training, with a chance to make up to $3.1 million with incentives.