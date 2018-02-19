× State Police seeking help in identifying burglary suspects at Schuylkill County school

HEGINS, Schuylkill County — State Police are investigating a burglary at Hegins-Hubley Elementary School and are seeking help in identifying two suspects.

According to police, two unknown males forced their way into the school at 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 18, breaking a window to gain entry. They left the school by prying open a door with a pry bar and fled in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects or the event is asked to contact State Police at 570-754-4600.