Sunshine and near record warmth for Tuesday and Wednesday

NEAR RECORD WARMTH

The the few showers left will exit the area, while a warm front lifts north. Foggy areas are possible very early, otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the lower 40s by morning. A southerly-southwesterly breeze transport warmer air across the area Tuesday. Afternoon readings flirt with record territory, as they climb fast to near 70 degrees. We are likely to break the record Wednesday with highs in the lower and middle 70s. A few showers are possible during the evening with the cold front sliding through. It stalls south Thursday allowing for cooler air in the upper 40s to return. Another wave along the boundary brings more showers for Thursday. Grey skies and showers continue through the early part of Friday. It is much cooler with readings not budging from the lower and middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We get a brief break from the rain early morning Saturday. Another round of wet weather returns midday into the evening. It is feeling a bit more milder in the mid 50s. Showers continue into the morning and midday hours Sunday before drier air works back into the area. Despite a wet day, with morning lows near 50, highs should nudge to the lower and middle 50s. Sunshine and drier air return for Monday. Temperatures respond nicely and stay well above average in the lower and middle 50s.



