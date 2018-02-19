× Tony Forte, a multiple-organ transplant recipient from Lancaster County, dies in Florida hospital

Tony Forte, the Lancaster County boy who spent years fighting for his life while waiting for a multiple organ transplant and struggled for a few years more after receiving the new organs in 2016, died early Monday morning in a Florida hospital, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Monica Walker Forte.

He was 12 years old.

Tony was diagnosed with an ailment known as complete intestinal Hirschsprung’s disease a few days after he was born. The disease affects the entire digestive system. As as infant, Tony had a portion of his intestines removed, and was forced to rely on a catheter in his chest to provide nutrition and a ostomy bag and G-Tube to survive.

After waiting for years, he received a new stomach, small and large intestines, liver and pancreas in 2016, but his body struggled to accept the new organs.

His mother wrote on Facebook following his passing at 2:03 a.m.:

This is a post that I NEVER thought I’d ever would have to write! GOD , Jesus and His two Grandfather’s welcomed Tony home at the gates of heaven at 2:03am this President’s Day ! Our hearts are shattered that it came like this , however Tony was bound and determined to fight before being intubated to urinate, that we can’t imagine that this would be his end! He LOVED so many wonderful and compassionate people throughout his entire life of 12 yrs that we couldn’t be selfish and ask for more! We can now say that “He’s a Real Boy” free of his strings , scoping out and adventuring all that heaven has too offer! We were there when he took his first breath and we were there with him when he took his last, we never left his side , and at our side he’ll always be !