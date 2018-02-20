A likely record warm day for Wednesday, then showers arrive late afternoon

FEELING MORE LIKE MAY

It’s a mild evening in the 50s. Clouds break up a bit, which will result in areas of fog forming once again. Morning lows are in the lower 50s. Once the fog burns off, sunshine mixes in and out of the clouds, boosting temperatures. With the help of a southwest breeze, afternoon readings jump into the lower and middle 70s. The record is 72, and we’ll likely tie or break it. Our next system

approaches with a few showers by late afternoon and evening. The front stalls nearby overnight, temperatures tumble into Thursday. Highest temperatures are just after midnight near 50 degrees. By afternoon, we are only in the lower 40s. Some areas north in the morning, where readings drop into the lower 30s, could deal with sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures continue to drop to the 30s through the evening and overnight period. Rain is heavy at times through the day then tapers to drizzle and mist. Plenty of low level moisture Friday keeps the skies gray. Showers are still a threat, and helps hold temperatures in the lower 40s. Rain picks up during the afternoon and evening so be prepared with an umbrella if you have plans. Temperatures stay steady, and may even rise into Saturday.

SOGGY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We get a brief break from the rain early morning Saturday. Temperatures are tricky this weekend. Indications right now are we stay mild in the 50s, but all depends on which side of the wavy frontal boundary we end up on. Rain picks up again by Saturday afternoon and continues, heavy at times, right into Sunday. Sunshine and drier air return for Monday. Readings trend cooler, with low 50s Monday and upper 40s by Tuesday.



