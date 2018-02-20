× All schools within Central York School District will be closed tomorrow, February 21

YORK COUNTY — Central York School District announced Tuesday night that all schools will be closed tomorrow, February 21 at the recommendation of police.

Central York High School had a strong police presence Tuesday morning due to a threat that was made Monday. But the decision by law enforcement to close schools comes after an additional threat was made during school hours on Tuesday, targeting the middle school and elementary schools.

“We currently are unable to link yesterday’s threat to the threats made today,” Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump wrote. “Based on the direct and specific threat I have recommended Central York School District close tomorrow February 21, 2018.”

Read Chief Stump’s full statement below:

This morning Springettsbury Township Police Department had a strong presence at Central York High School as a result of a potential threat made yesterday. Once the school opened and classes were underway, a very disturbing threat was made recognizing the strong police presence.

The message further indicated they would target violence toward the Middle School and Elementary Schools.

Central York School District personnel responded rapidly and Law Enforcement was present at all schools. We currently are unable to link yesterday’s threat to the threats made today. Based on the direct and specific threat I have recommended Central York School District close tomorrow February 21, 2018.

Based on the threats made over social media against the school a task force has been convened. The task force is working cooperatively to investigate these threats. It includes Springettsbury Township Police Department, York County District Attorney’s Office, York County Detectives, Northern York County Regional Police Department, other local agencies and Federal agencies.

Every single tip has been investigated and we have several persons of interest at this time. We are asking that anyone who has specific knowledge of who originated the message to please share that information.

We are also asking all parents to review your child’s text and snapchat messages for possible information on who sent this threatening message as well as ask them what they know. We need everyone’s help in making sure our kids can go to school safely.

We have set up a Tip Line specifically for this investigation and ask that you email specific information to: STPDTIPS@SPRINGETTSBURY.COM

Daniel E. Stump

Chief of Police