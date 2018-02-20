× Central York High School to have additional police presence after alleged social media threat

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Central York High School is set to have an additional police presence today after an alleged social media threat was brought to the attention of officials.

The Central York School District released the following message on its website:

Late last night and into this morning, we received numerous reports of a social media post suggesting rumors of a possible threat to Central York High School school. Springettsbury Township Police and Northern York Regional Police have been investigating this post and the rumors since last night. The police have said they cannot substantiate this threat and cannot verify it as a credible threat at this time. We will proceed with school as normally scheduled. We will have additional police presence at our high school today as a proactive measure. If you are concerned for your child’s safety and wish to keep him or her home from school today, that absence will be excused. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students is our utmost concern. If you have concerns or hear rumors, please do not hesitate to notify school officials. We treat all information received seriously and share with law enforcement officials so they may investigate fully. Thank you. Central York School District

According to the school district’s Twitter, that message was also sent out to parents, faculty and staff by either e-mail or telephone as well:

An update on the investigation into social media rumors of a potential threat to CYHS will be sent by phone & email to all district faculty, staff & families shortly. Text of that call can be viewed on our website. Thank you. https://t.co/aMNMbgxuiH — Central York SD (@centralyorksd) February 20, 2018