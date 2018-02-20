× Eagles promote Mike Groh to offensive coordinator; Duce Staley will remain as RB coach

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will go with Groh.

Head coach Doug Pederson has reportedly decided to promote assistant coach Mike Groh to fill the open offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Groh served as the Eagles’ wide receivers coach last season. He interviewed with Pederson on Monday, along with running backs coach and former Eagles standout Duce Staley.

Staley will remain as Philly’s running backs coach, McManus said in a tweet. He has been a member of the coaching staff since 2011, serving under Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Pederson.

Press Taylor is also receiving a promotion, according to McManus. The former assistant quarterbacks coach will take over for John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach, McManus says.

DeFilippo left the Eagles to take over as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

