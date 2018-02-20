× First egg appears in Hanover bald eagle nest featured on PA Game Commission’s live Eagle Cam

HANOVER — Eagle watchers rejoice! The bald eagle couple featured on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Eagle Cam have laid at least one egg in their nest, which is located in Codorus State Park.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the live-streaming camera, which has covered the nest since 2014, first spotted the egg Tuesday afternoon.

The mother eagle, who the Game Commission believes to be about 18 years old, has laid two eggs every year since the Eagle Cam first made her a star. Will a second egg soon make an appearance?

You’ll have to watch the Eagle Cam to find out.

Eagle eggs generally take about 35 days to hatch, so we won’t know if we’ll have a successful hatching until mid-March.

Go here to see the Game Commission’s live stream.